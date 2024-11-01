Albany FireWolves Begin Training Camp this Weekend

November 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







TROY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) will begin Training Camp for the 2024-2025 season this weekend as they begin their journey back to the NLL Finals.

The FireWolves shocked the NLL last season with a tremendous 6-0 start and a trip to the NLL Finals that ultimately saw them fall to the Buffalo Bandits. Albany is ready to build off that success for another run at the NLL Championship and it all starts on day 1 of training camp. With the bulk of the roster returning and several exciting additions, the anticipation is building in the Capital Region for another successful season.

Training Camp will be held at the McDonough Sports Complex on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, NY. Fans and local media are welcome to attend on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm for the open practice session.

Fans must RSVP at this link to attend the open practice: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Albanyfirewolves38

"We are expecting a competitive camp," said Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves Head Coach and General Manager. "It's pro sports and players are always fighting for either roster spots or increased playing time in key situations. We don't have a big camp in terms of numbers, but we do have several new faces that will push for their opportunities."

Clark was named both the 2024 NLL Head Coach of the Year and NLL General Manager of the year last season as he led the FireWolves to the NLL Finals. Albany made one of the biggest turnarounds in NLL history going from last in the league during the 2022-23 season to making it all the way to the 2024 NLL Finals a season later. Expectations are high for this year's team, but the coaching staff and players know that they will have to work even harder to reach their ultimate goal of a championship.

"Last year was a step in the right direction for our team," said Clark "We need to remember how hard that step was and be prepared to compete every time we take the floor. Nothing will be gifted to us. Every other team is trying to take it from you."

The Training Camp roster includes 18 returning players and 11 newcomers. 2024 NLL Rookie of the Year Alex Simmons returns for his second season with the FireWolves and will have Dyson Williams, #1 Pick in the 2023 NLL Draft, joining this already dangerous offense. Doug Jamieson was a 2024 Goaltender of the Year nominee and will backstop an experienced FireWolves defense.

Here are the 29 players vying for a spot on the 2024-2025 roster:

Forwards: Alex Simmons, Tye Kurtz, Travis Longboat, John Piatelli, Jake Cates, JP Ward, Dyson Williams, Marshall Powless, Ethan Walker, Sam Firth, Eric Fannell

Defensemen: Nick Chaykowsky, Mike Byrne, Zachary Young, Joe Nardella, Will Johansen, Zac Masson, Saam Olexo, Jakson Raposo, Brendan Hoeschsmann, Nicholas Volkov, Colton Watkinson, Jackson Nishimura, Patrick Kaschalk, John Wagner, Jackson Reid

Goaltenders: Doug Jamieson, Andrew Kidd, Will Johnston

Training Camp will continue for the FireWolves throughout the month of November with practices and scrimmages against other NLL opponents.

November, 9 - Scrimmage vs Halifax Thunderbirds at 6 pm

Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Hagersville, ON

November, 10 - Scrimmage vs Rochester Knighthawks at 12 pm

Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Hagersville, ON

November, 17 - Scrimmage vs Philadelphia at 3:30 pm

Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Hagersville, ON

November, 23 - Practice

Albany, NY

The FireWolves will begin the 2024-2025 NLL season with their Home Opener on Saturday, November 30 at MVP Arena against the Saskatchewan Rush. The game will be a WHITEOUT and all fans are encouraged to wear white to support the FireWolves.

Don't miss out on the FireWolves' Home Opener Family Pack of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for only $99! Purchase the deal here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/AFWFamilyPack

Season Tickets and Single Game Tickets for the FireWolves 2024-25 season are available now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678.

