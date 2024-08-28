Training Camp Day 3: 3 Takeaways

August 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







Day three of training camp started with at a high pace and energy as the battle to make the roster continued. Looking to build off of day two and continue in the right direction, every position stepped up to produce the most impressive day yet.

Takeaway #1: Forwards were great.

Anyone who watched day two saw a completely different performance by the forwards on day three in the best way possible. Head Coach Kevin Hartzell was quick to spotlight the forwards for better decision making and confidence, "I'm really pleased with the progress that our forwards made today, especially after a tough day on Tuesday. They were able to work through their struggles and were very exciting to watch."

Takeaway #2: Good energy and effort today but, still work to be done by some.

Assistant Coach Vinny Bohn complimented the level of compete from everyone however there is more he would like to see from some, "Today from start to finish we saw high energy and high levels of compete. However, I was disappointed in some of our veterans who are not looking like veterans, some of them look great but others need to step it up. However, I am proud of a lot of our newcomers who are doing an incredible job competing in an effort to make the team."

Takeaway #3: Strides being taken by all and the competition is getting tight.

Assistant Coach Kyle McKenzie mentioned how close the competition is while everyone continues to take strides of improvement, "Today was a really good day, the pace was up, and everyone is taking the right strides to get better. The competition to make the team is getting tighter by the day and we will have some tough decisions but that's the fun part of being a coach."

The Ice Wolves will look to continue to improve after the best day of training camp up to this point. The coaches were impressed and there were smiles on faces by all as the excitement of camp rolls on.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2024

Training Camp Day 3: 3 Takeaways - New Mexico Ice Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.