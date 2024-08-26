Training Camp Day 1: 3 Takeaways

August 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves got under way with Day one of training camp this morning, Monday, August 26. The competition has officially begun. After observing the first day there are a few takeaways from the coaches to watch for as camp continues.

Takeaway #1: Great Competition

The battle to make the roster was on full display this morning which is exactly what the coaches wanted to see. Assistant Coach Kyle McKenzie stated, "It was a very competitive first day of camp and that will transfer over the rest of the week and into the season."

Takeaway #2: Great Energy

The energy was high from the start and continued the entirety of day number one. The altitude didn't seem to have a negative effect, rather it helped push each player to continue on. Head Coach Kevin Hartzell noticed this as well, "I was pleased with how good the offense was especially the energy all of them showed today, great day for the offense."

Takeaway #3: Movement, Speed, and Physicality

The team came out willing to move, show off individual speed, and a high amount of physicality which is all necessary while playing in the NAHL's South Division. In addition, Assistant Coach Vinny Bohn appreciated how players were able to pick up key details and concepts, "I'm excited for the coaching opportunities and how quickly our guys were able to pick up the concepts as well as key details to help them improve their play."

Recap:

Overall, the team came out energized, quick, and physical and set the tone not just for camp but for the entire season. The Ice Wolves play their first preseason game August 31, against the Lonestar Brahmas and their second game against the Oklahoma Warriors on September 1. Both games will be seen on NATV.

