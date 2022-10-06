Training Camp Dates Unveiled

MOLINE, IL - Next weekend the Quad City Storm takes the ice to prepare for the fourth season of Storm hockey. Training camp begins Friday October 14th and concludes Wednesday October 19th. All sessions will be open to the public and hosted at Vibrant Arena at the Mark. Thursday October 20th the Storm will host a media day at the arena. The time for media day will be announced next week and the schedule for training camp is as follows:

Friday October 14th: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Saturday October 15th: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Sunday October 16th: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Monday October 17th: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Tuesday October 18th: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Wednesday October 19th: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Opening Night presented by Old National Bank is Friday October 21st. Fans can get tickets online at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and by visiting the arena box office. Season tickets and mini-plan can still be purchased by calling the Storm office at 309-277-1364.

