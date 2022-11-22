Traditions Bank Decks the Ballpark Again

(York, Pa.) - Dozens of decorated trees, holiday-themed entertainment, food, drinks, and shopping for locally-based gifts. What more could you want? Oh, right - it's also a fundraiser for area nonprofits. Oh, yeah, and it's FREE!

Spruce'd Up: A Celebration of Trees presented by Traditions Bank will return to the home of the York Revolution each Friday and Saturday night from December 2 through December 17. The event will once again be free to the public thanks to Traditions Bank and feature nearly 40 uniquely decorated trees, each of which will represent a local nonprofit supported by the tree's sponsor. The three trees that earn the most votes by Spruce'd Up visitors will earn a total of $5,000 in donations to their nonprofits by event sponsor Traditions Bank.

Open from 5 to 8 p.m. each night, Spruce'd Up will feature trees sponsored by some of York's most prominent companies and organizations, including Ace Distributing, C.S. Davidson, Caterpillar, CGA Law Firm, Harley-Davidson, Kinsley, Shipley Energy, and Wagman, Inc.

Their trees will support great nonprofits in the area like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Give Local York, Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish, Olivia's House, Ronald McDonald House of Central PA, The York County History Center, and York JCC.

Attendees will receive ballots at the event entrance, and Traditions Bank will award $3,000, $1,500, and $500 to the nonprofit beneficiaries of the first-, second-, and third-place finishers, respectively.

Spruce'd Up will also feature entertainment each night from 6 to 8 p.m. Santa and his elves will bookend the event on its opening and closing nights. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf will visit on December 3, a live reindeer will be available for pictures on December 9, musician Ian Carroll will perform December 10, and the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will visit on December 16.

A number of area student groups will also perform on select Spruce'd Up nights.

The ballpark's concessions stand will feature snacks, nachos, soft pretzels, soup, hot chocolate, coffee, soda and beer, and more, and the First Capital Federal Credit Union Team Store will be open with unique deals on Revolution merchandise and ticket packs.

"It really is the best elements of the holiday season in one stop," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "In one visit, we're going to scratch that itch for holiday decorations, help some terrific organizations continue their great work, feed you, and check off those last-minute gift needs. And - thanks to Traditions Bank - you can't beat the price. So, bring the family and friends. We're looking forward to celebrating the season again in this beloved tradition."

For more information, visit www.SprucedUpYork.com.

