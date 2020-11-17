Traditional Reds, New Whites Showcased in 2020-21 Season Sweaters

November 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to announce the designs for the team's home and road sweaters for the 2020-21 season.

Per ECHL guidelines, the first half of the season will see the Americans wearing their white sweaters at home and the classic red sweaters on the road. That will reverse for the second half of the season, when Allen will switch to the classic red sweaters at home and new whites on the road.

A new White sweater will make its debut this December, featuring a new design, with red shoulder panels and sleek shoulder striping, coupled with the Allen Americans Shield displayed prominently in the center of the chest. This jersey is already in stock now at the Allen Americans Team Store.

The Americans open their 2020-21 slate on the road, Saturday, December 12 at 7:05 pm CT against the Tulsa Oilers, and return to the Allen Event Center for a weekend home series on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19 against the Rapid City Rush. Both games will be 7:05 pm CT face-offs.

The Americans "Classic Reds" return for 2020-21, keeping the iconic look that has been on display since 2009-10 and the organization's inaugural season. The Americans have received permission from the ECHL to wear the "Classic Reds" at home for the home opening series, December 18-19 vs Rapid City. This series will feature the first ever Americans Legacy Night, featuring the raising of the #30 jersey of Allen legendary goalie Riley Gill.

The alternate gray "Eagle" jerseys will be worn for two special, to be determined games this season and then will be auctioned off via the Americans' DASH Auction Platform. Stay tuned for more information and do not miss your chance to purchase one of these great looking garments now at the Allen Americans Team Shop before they are gone.

Specialty Jerseys will again be a big part of the 2020-21 season. A full promotional list will be released in December along with the balance of the 72-game schedule.

For all events at the AEC, The Allen Americans will be following all State and Local Guidelines for operations as we look to maximize the safety and comfort for all of our fans. All cash transactions with the Americans Team Shop, AEC Food & Beverages and Ticketing will be 100% digital for the 2020-21 season. Plans are being worked on and updated weekly, so please stay logged in to all Americans Social Media and AllenAmericans.com for the latest information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.