Everblades Add Forward Cameron Hebig

November 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla.- Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush and Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday that they agreed to terms with forward Cameron Hebig for the 2020-21 season.

The young forward spent the 2019-20 season playing 31 games for the Bakersfield Condors (AHL) before moving to the ECHL to join the Wichita Thunder for the last 20 games of the season, where he tallied six goals and 11 assists.

The 2018-19 season saw the Saskatoon native help the Bakersfield Condors (AHL) reach the postseason while contributing 11 goals and 18 assists in 64 games. Before joining the Condors, the 23 year-old forward spent four seasons playing in the WHL for his hometown Saskatoon Blades, where he was a consistent offensive presence. In 2015-16, Hebig had his most productive season with 26 goals and 43 assists in 59 games.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 split season at Hertz Arena with the home opener on Friday, Dec. 11 against the Jacksonville Icemen.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.