Toyota Field Available for Weddings, Events of All Types

MADISON, Alabama - The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas could soon be the home of your next big event.

Do you want to get married on the diamond at Toyota Field? Host a bachelor party in the Trash Pandas clubhouse? Have a birthday party in one of many lounge areas? Now is the time.

Toyota Field is North Alabama's premier banquet and event facility. Located in the heart of the ever-growing Town Madison Arts and Entertainment District, the home of the Trash Pandas can be the home for events of all sizes, from as small a 25-person party to a major concert that seats 10,000, and everything in between. The Trash Pandas event staff will work to design the perfect event for your unique requirements.

New to the events lineup will be weddings, as the ballpark is now registered on both The Knot and Wedding Wire. The second-floor Halsey Lounge is a great place to gather at the beginning of your celebration. It's also a perfect spot for a relaxing cocktail hour. The climate-controlled SportsMed Stadium Club, situated on the first base side of the stadium, measures over 5,000 square feet and includes a full-service bar and an outdoor deck. It has enough space to fit up to 400 people.

Before and between events, you can take some time to rest and recharge in the team clubhouse. If you prefer an outdoor celebration, you're welcome to use the 360-degree concourse, Wicks Family Foundation Party Deck, and even the Toyota Field infield and warning track! After the main event, you and your guests can take batting practice in the Wicks Family Foundation Batting Cages and share moments you'll remember and cherish forever!

During the baseball off-season, both the Trash Pandas and visiting team clubhouse can be rented for smaller events such as bachelor and bachelorette parties, birthday parties, or as a part of a larger event.

Other events that would be great at the ballpark include corporate outings, galas, business mixers, seminars, high school proms, holiday parties, church retreats, fundraising outings and more. Space is filling up fast, so please request bookings at least 14 days in advance.

For all events, North Alabama Catering, the in-house food and beverage department at Toyota Field, has everything you can think of. From ballpark classics to extravagant charcuterie boards. Our chefs embrace each event as its own, with the culinary options showing as a way to express your imagination with the perfect menu for guests. Click HERE to view the 2023 catering menu.

If you are interested in hosting an event at Toyota Field or want to learn more, please reach out to a member of the Trash Pandas' Events Staff:

-Cassidy Eastham, Manager, Events & Sales: (256) 517-3752, ceastham@trashpandasbaseball.com

-Michael Harris, Manager, Events: (256) 517-3762, mharris@trashpandasbaseball.com

