Tennessee Smokies Announce 2023 Promotions and Giveaway Schedule

March 27, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies today announced the club's 2023 full promotions schedule for home games at Smokies Stadium. The promotional schedule includes seven giveaway dates, and 18 firework shows. Tickets for all Tennessee Smokies home games are on sale online at smokiesbaseball.com, by phone at (865) 286-2300, and at the Smokies Stadium Box Office.

The giveaways begin on Opening Day presented by Bush's Beans on Thursday, April 6 with a magnet schedule distributed to the first 1,500 fans provided by Graphic Creations and Pilot. The opening series against the Birmingham Barons also includes a postgame Easter Egg Hunt featuring over 10,000 eggs filled with candies for children 12 and under. The Easter Bunny will also be on site for photos. Smokies Stadium's annual Peanut Free Night presented by The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center will take place April 18. The Smokies have partnered with BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee for Healthcare Appreciation Nights April 18-20. Healthcare workers will receive a free ticket with proper ID. The first Sunday game of the season, April 23, will feature a Touch-a-Truck event presented by Waste Connections. The event will take place right outside of the ballpark, where fans can see specialty vehicles and mega machines up close, climb in the cabs, and activate their horns and lights.

The club will bring back a favorite from year's past in 'Free Beer Night' on May 11. With the purchase of a ticket and a refillable Smokies mason jar, fans will be able to enjoy free draft beer from first pitch until the opposing team scores a run. Saturday, May 13 will be the first of 18 fireworks shows at the ballpark presented by Pepsi, Coors Light, and Remote Area Medical. On May 27 Smokies Stadium will turn into a tropical paradise sponsored by Casey's with its annual Margaritaville themed baseball game, headlined with a beach hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates provided by Hampton Inn & Suites. Live music will return with a Jimmy Buffett tribute band performance before and after the game by Bary Jolly's Island Party.

Star Wars Night presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union returns to America's Friendliest Ballpark on Friday, June 2. The following day, on Friday, June 3 the team will be wearing its first of six specialty jerseys of the year, on Elvis Night. Everyone 18 years and older in the ballpark will have the chance to win a family four pack of tickets to visit Graceland Mansion. The ever-popular Throwback Night presented by Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain with dollar hotdogs will take place on June 20. New in 2023 is Superman Night presented by Regal taking place on June 23. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Superman Bobblehead sponsored by Specialty Stainless. Jason Ybarra's Ninja Turtles and Buzz Lightyear will be in attendance on 90's Night at the ballpark on Saturday, June 24.

July will begin with the largest fireworks show in Kodak on July 4. The team will don patriotic themed jerseys that will be auctioned off benefiting Folds of Honor. The Smokies' Grateful Dead themed game will take place on Saturday, July 8. The Smokies will sport jerseys themed after the infamous band that will be auctioned off for Remote Area Medical. The night will begin and conclude with concerts by The Stolen Faces. The second bobblehead giveaway of the year will be the next day on July 9 with a bobblehead commemorating 2021 and 2022 Smokies Slugger Christopher Morel. The bobblehead doll presented by Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, will be distributed to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Back by popular demand, Christmas in July returns to Smokies Stadium on July 22. The team will wear 'Elf' themed jerseys that will be auctioned off. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance to meet and greet guests amongst holiday cheer.

Thursday, August 3 will be TikTok Stars Night featuring appearances by Rowdy Roger, Shutek, and Potent Frog. The popular children's book character Pete the Cat will be at Smokies Stadium on Friday, August 4 presented by Xfinity. A Homer Hound lunchbox provided by Hampton Inn & Suites will be distributed to the first 500 children aged 12 and under in attendance. Friday, August 18 will be a royal day at Smokies Stadium with Princesses in the Park Night featuring meet-and-greets with numerous princesses. The annual University of Tennessee themed baseball game at Smokies Stadium will be on Saturday, August 19. This year's giveaway will be a bobblehead to the first 1,500 fans through the gates, provided by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, of current UT quarterback Joe Milton with a cannon arm. Fans can also look forward to Vols themed jerseys in support of the Pat Summitt foundation. The final giveaway of the season will be a t-shirt sponsored by Senior Benefit Inc. on September 2 to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

The box office window is open Monday-Friday from 10:00am-5:00pm to purchase tickets, redeem vouchers, and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865) 286-2300 or by going to smokiesbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.