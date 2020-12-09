Tourists Receive Affiliation Invite from Houston Astros

ASHEVILLE - The Houston Astros have invited the Asheville Tourists franchise to be their Advanced Class A affiliate for the 2021 season and beyond.

The Tourists were previously affiliated with the Astros in 1967 and from 1982-93.

During the 1987 season, Asheville was home to Astros legend Craig Biggio. The MLB Hall of Famer hit .375 with 31 stolen bases in 64 games with the Tourists.

"The Astros are very excited about partnering with the Tourists franchise and setting up roots in the City of Asheville," said Astros General Manager James Click. "Asheville is one of the most historic franchises in all of minor league baseball and we look forward to adding to that history."

"We are thrilled to receive the invitation from the Houston Astros to partner with them as part of their organization," said Tourists President and Owner Brian DeWine. "Baseball's return to Asheville this Spring will give us a season we will never forget."

From 1994-2020 Asheville was the Full Season Class Low A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

