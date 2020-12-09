BlueClaws Receive Invitation to Become Phillies High-A Affiliate

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Philadelphia Phillies announced today that as part of MLB's new player development structure, the BlueClaws have received an invitation to move up one level and become the Phillies High-A affiliate beginning in 2021.

Clearwater (Low-A), Reading (Double-A), and Lehigh Valley (Triple-A) round out the Phillies four full-season affiliates.

Since 2001, the BlueClaws had been the Phillies Low-A affiliate in the South Atlantic League but will now move up one level, with now just two minor league affiliations separating BlueClaws players from Major League Baseball.

"The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are honored and excited to move up to High-A and continue our outstanding partnership with the Phillies," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "Our goals continue to be to provide affordable, family entertainment to the Jersey Shore and provide a top-class environment to develop young players on the field and in the community."

"We are happy to extend an invitation to these four affiliates who have been a great partner to this organization for many years," said Phillies Assistant General Manager Bryan Minniti. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with all four affiliates and their respective communities where we have such long-standing ties."

A 2021 Jersey Shore BlueClaws schedule will be released when available.

Since debuting in 2001, 106 former BlueClaws have gone "From the Shore, to the Show," with 11 making big league debuts in 2020. Among the former Phillies to reach the big leagues are Ryan Howard (2002), Cole Hamels (2003), Carlos Ruiz (2001), Rhys Hoskins (2015), Scott Kingery (2015), and Alec Bohm (2019).

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn 7.7 million fans to FirstEnergy Park since their 2001 inception.

