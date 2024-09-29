Tough Battle Ends in Draw for Atlético Ottawa and Halifax Wanderers FC

September 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Liberman Torres of Atlético Ottawa (right)

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zamobnin / Freestyle Photography) Liberman Torres of Atlético Ottawa (right)(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zamobnin / Freestyle Photography)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa played out a feisty draw at home to Halifax Wanderers as the hunt for the Canadian Premier League (CPL) Regular Season title continues. Having clinched playoffs last weekend, Atlético is two points from confirming a playoff match at TD Place, while Hamilton's Forge FC currently leads the league standings.

Atlético is back in action next Sunday at York Lions Stadium, returning to TD Place on the final day of the season "Suds and Duds" on October 19, 2024. Click here to read more.

KEY MOMENTS

With three matches remaining in the Regular Season, Atlético Ottawa remains in second place in the CPL table (10-10-5) following a 1-1 at home to Halifax Wanderers FC, seven points back from leaders Forge FC.

Score: 1-0. Atlético took an early lead as Manny Apairico's cross was headed in at the back post by Amer Didić (4').

Score: 1-1. The visitors drew level with 10 minutes left on the clock as Nassim Mekidèche headed home from a header from a corner (79').

Atlético will clinch a home playoff match at TD Place should Pacific FC fail to win against Valour FC tomorrow night (Monday, September 30).

Defender Amer Didić was a colossus in the heart of the Atlético defence, not only giving Ottawa the lead but was crucial when defending throughout the second half.

Didic led the team in aerial duels (6), aerial duels won (3) and clearances (7).

This match was in support of the Odawa Native Friendship Centre, as Atlético continues its work with the local indigenous community.

Attendance: 5,662

Images from this story



Liberman Torres of Atlético Ottawa (right)

(Matt Zamobnin / Freestyle Photography)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.