Atlético Ottawa Once Again Draws Halifax Wanderers FC

September 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

For the third consecutive time this season, Atlético Ottawa and the Halifax Wanderers were forced to share points in CPL action, as they combined for a 1-1 draw at TD Place on Sunday.

As a result, both missed a chance to climb up the table, with Ottawa remaining seven points behind league-leaders Forge in second place, while the Wanderers remain two points behind Pacific in the fifth and final playoff spot, with Pacific in action later this weekend.

Rubén del Campo nearly got Ottawa on the board after just three minutes, as he turned and fired a seemingly goalbound shot, only finding himself denied a goal by a great block from Dan Nimick.

Ottawa's early pressure would pay off soon after, however. On the second phase of a corner, the ball fell to Manny Aparicio near the byline, and he did well to curl in a perfect cross, one that found the head of a wide-open Amer Didić at the back post, and he made no mistake with his attempt to make it 1-0.

At the other end, the Wanderers had a glorious chance to equalize in the 17th minute, as Ryan Telfer found Zachary Fernandez with a great flick in behind, but Fernandez's shot would be denied by a great save from Ottawa's goalkeeper, Nathan Ingham.

Eager to double their lead, Ottawa continued to push on their end, as Ollie Bassett flashed a dangerous shot towards goal in the 19th minute, but his attempt would be pushed away by Wanderers goalkeeper, Yann Fillion.

Then, Didić looked to find his brace in the 34th minute, as he put everything behind a powerful free kick from distance, just narrowly sending his attempt over the crossbar.

Wanting to end the half with some momentum, the Wanderers had a few great chances late on. First, Nassim Mekidèche sent a header wide from close range despite being unmarked at the back post on a wide free kick in the 42nd minute, before Ryan Telfer slashed a half-volley just over from outside of the box less than a minute later.

After a quieter start to the second half, the Wanderers had their best chance of the game in the 69th minute, as Telfer had a chance to shoot on his preferred left foot from inside of the box after a nice cutback from Giorgio Probo, but his powerful shot would be kept out by a strong save from Ingham.

The Wanderers would finally get their goal in the 79th minute, however. After a perfect corner from Lorenzo Callegari, it found the run of Mekidèche at the near post, and he did well to nod the ball into the far corner to tie the game up at 1-1.

From there, however, both teams would be unable to find a way to break the deadlock, leaving them to share the points in a game where they both would've much rather preferred to take home all three points from.

Lineups

Atlético Ottawa: Ingham; Morer (dos Santos 81 ¬Â²), Walker, Didić, del Amo, de Brienne; Tabla (Twardek 67 ¬Â²), Torres (Sissoko 67 ¬Â²), Aparicio, Bassett (Salter 81 ¬Â²); del Campo

Halifax Wanderers FC: Fillion; Bayiha, Nimick, Mekidèche, Fernandez (Alphonse 76 ¬Â²); Rampersad, Callegari; Rea (Gagnon-Laparé 73 ¬Â²), Probo (Dias 73 ¬Â²), Ferrin (Daniels 82 ¬Â²); Telfer (Coimbra 82 ¬Â²)

Goals

4 ¬Â² - Amer Didić (Atlético Ottawa)

79 ¬Â² - Nassim Mekidèche (Halifax Wanderers FC)

Discipline

85' - Yellow: Bench (Atlético Ottawa)

88' - Yellow: Jefferson Alphonse (Halifax Wanderers FC)

90+2' - Yellow: Jesús del Amo (Atlético Ottawa)

