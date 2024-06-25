Toucans Earn Draw on the Road Against AHFC Royals

Houston, TX - Twin City Toucans FC battled hard through 90 minutes of soccer to earn a 2-2 draw against AHFC Royals on the road at Campbell Road Sports Park in Houston.

The first half was controlled mostly by the Royals. They scored midway through the half on a penalty kick from Jack Clarkson making it 1-0. Then Clarkson added another goal with a brilliant strike in the box to put the Royals up 2-0.

However, momentum shifted when the Royals picked up a red card late in the half, leaving them undermanned for the remainder of the match, and just before the first half ended, it was Kortay Koc who capitalized on a header that beat Royals goalkeeper Logan Erb to make it 2-1, giving Koc his second goal in as many games for the Toucans.

In the second half, the momentum favored the Toucans. Early in the half, Niall Lovelock scored his first goal in a Toucans uniform on a rebound in the box to tie the score at 2. Although the Toucans would have many other chances to capitalize, they could not find the back of the net, and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Toucans return home to Edible Field on Tuesday, July 2nd as they take on Houston FC in their final home match of the 2024 USL2 season. After that, the Toucans end the season with three consecutive road matches as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive. For tickets to the home finale, visit toucansfc.com.

