Bombers' Walker Named Texas Collegiate League Pitcher of the Week

June 25, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce that starting pitcher Bryson Walker was recently named TCL Pitcher of the Week for his brilliant performance.

Walker, a University of Houston product, pitched eight innings while only allowing one run on four hits and adding an impressive 11 strikeouts in a road matchup on Thursday against the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators.

Walker has been dominant all season long. With a 1-0 record, the right-handed Walker has struck out 39 batters in just 26 innings of work, while keeping runs to a minimum with a 0.69 ERA.

Walker is no stranger to the Texas Collegiate League, as he struck out 44 batters in 30.2 innings of work last summer for the Victoria Generals.

The Brazos Valley Bombers would once again like to congratulate Bryson on this incredible honor. The team returns home on Thursday, June 27 to face the Baton Rouge Rougarou in the first game of the second half of the TCL season. If you want to see Bryson and the Bombers in action this summer at Edible Field, get your tickets at bvbombers.com.

