Toucans Draw in Final Home Match of 2024 Season

July 2, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Bryan-College Station, TX - Twin City Toucans FC put up a hard fight through 90 minutes of play in their final home game at Edible Field this summer, but in the end, they earned a draw against Houston FC 1-1.

In the first half, the Toucans scored early thanks to a goal from Kortay Koc, which marked his third consecutive game with a goal. Later in the half, after an extended stoppage time, Houston FC saw a goal from Tajio James which made the score 1-1.

In the second half, Houston FC goalkeeper Luke Phillips picked up a red card after a scuffle with Toucans' forward Rhys Shirley, with the change, Houston FC was down a man for the remainder of the match. Although the Toucans mounted several serious chances, they were unable to find the back of the net, and the game ended in a draw.

After the match concluded, all kids in attendance were able to go down to the field to take penalty kicks against Toco the Toucan and get autographs from their favorite Toucans players.

While this does conclude the home schedule for the 2024 USL2 season, the Toucans hit the road on Tuesday, July 9 to take on the Hill Country Lobos. It will be their first of three road matches to conclude the season.

The Toucans would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to all of the fans who supported the Toucans at Edible Field all summer long and are excited to bring USL2 soccer back to Bryan next summer in 2025.

