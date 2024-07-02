Bombers Announce Texas Collegiate League All-Stars

July 2, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce that 11 of its players have been selected for the 2024 Texas Collegiate League All-Star Game which will take place in Seguin on Wednesday, July 3.

For starters, first baseman Grant Watkins, second baseman Tristan Russell, and pitcher Travis Belz represent the Bombers and Team Texas. Watkins has been a powerful bat in the lineup with 12 RBI on the season. Russell adds to the offensive show with 15 RBI of his own and a great glove in the infield, and Belz has compiled a 1-1 record with a 2.25 ERA and 16 strikeouts in five starts this summer.

For reserves, the Bombers are represented by utility player Blake Sehlke, outfielder Chris Benavidez, and pitchers Danny Dial, Alex Thrasher, and Conner Doucet. Sehlke has proven to be a two-way star for Brazos Valley with a 0.71 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched and a team-leading .378 batting average. Benavidez has been reliable at the dish with a .296 average and a home run on his line. Dial has been dialed in on the mound this summer posting a 1.35 ERA in 13.1 innings pitched with 13 strikeouts. Thrasher has been clutch for Brazos Valley this summer with a 1.54 ERA and Doucet comes in with 14 strikeouts and a 2-0 record for the Bombers.

Also making the all-star roster but not attending Wednesday's game are pitcher Bryson Walker, infielder Zac Daigre and infielder Nathan Hodge. Walker currently leads the TCL with 49 strikeouts and has a 0.56 ERA, Daigre is second on the Bombers in average at .347 to go with 20 stolen bases, and Hodge, in just 10 games, hit .292 and drove in four runs.

The Brazos Valley Bombers would once again like to congratulate all 11 members selected to represent the franchise at the All-Star Game and wish them the best of luck representing the Texas Division. The Bombers return to action on Saturday, June 6 on the road against the Seguin River Monsters. The squad returns home on Saturday, June 13 to face off against Seguin. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets to see these all-stars and the rest of the team, visit bvbombers.com.

