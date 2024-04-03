Tortugas Unveil Preliminary 2024 Opening Day Roster

April 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas have released their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2024 season. The Tortugas are set to open up their ninth season of the play this Friday, April 5.

The roster is highlighted by five members of the Cincinnati Reds' Top 30 prospects as selected by MLB Pipeline: Ricardo Cabrera (#9), Alfredo Duno (#10), Carlos Sanchez (#26), Esmith Pineda (#28), and Adam Serwinowski (#30).

The full roster features pitchers Cody Adcock, Gabriel Aguilera, Ben Brutti, Brian Edgington, Jose Franco, Jonah Hurney, Alex Johnson, Anyer Laureano, Nestor Lorant, Simon Miller, Jose Montero, Nick Payero, Nick Sando, Adam Serwinowski, Dylan Simmons, and Gabe Starks.

They are joined by catchers Connor Burns, Alfredo Duno, and Andruw Salcedo, infielders Johnny Ascanio, Ricardo Cabrera, Trey Faltine, Carter Graham, Jack Moss, Yassel Pino, Dominic Pitelli, and Carlos Sanchez, and finally, outfielders Ariel Almonte, Yerlin Confidan, Luis Leones, and Esmith Pineda.

A large portion of the roster will be familiar to Tortugas fans, as 18 players who suited up for Daytona in 2023 will be returning to The Beach (Adcock, Aguilera, Almonte, Ascanio, Brutti, Burns, Cabrera, Confidan, Graham, Johnson, Lorant, Miller, Montero, Moss, Pino, Pitelli, and Sanchez). In addition, two more players who were members of the 2022 team, Trey Faltine and Jose Franco, will be returning to Daytona as well.

The Tortugas roster hails from all over the globe, as the team is represented by players from ten different US states (Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas) and five foreign countries (Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Venezuela). Two Florida natives, Dominic Pitelli (Miami) and Dylan Simmons (Jacksonville) will be playing in their home state, while Yassel Pino, who was born in Cuba but has lived in the Miami area for much of his life, will stay in his adopted home state.

As previously announced, the coaching will be led by manager Julio Morillo, as well as pitching coach Willie Blair, hitting coach Nate Irving, coaches Lenny Harris and Osmin Melendez, development coach Taylor Jackson, athletic trainer Sam Tedtman, strength and conditioning coach Dominic Cothern, and video and technology specialist Hassan Said. Morillo, Blair, Harris, and Cothern all return from last season's staff.

The Tortugas will open the season April 5 on the road against the St. Lucie Mets before returning home to open the home schedule on April 9 vs. the Palm Beach Cardinals with first pitch scheduled at 6:35 p.m. All Monday-Saturday games will feature a 6:35 p.m. first pitch with Sunday evenings scheduled for a 5:00 first pitch. Tickets are available by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or visiting us online at milb.com/daytona.

