Local Talent with Ceremonial 1st Pitch on Opening Night

April 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Yell from the hills, tell your friends.....we've got Serenity Acre (pronounced RC), currently on Season 25 of The Voice Headlining our Palm Beach Cardinals ceremonial first pitches - this Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The 17 year old from Jupiter is a junior at Jupiter High School.

Serenity passed her Blind audition with a four-chair turn and competed in the Battle stage!

Watch and cheer on Serenity's 1st Pitch on Friday night, Then on Monday night watch & cheer Serenity when she performs her Knockouts on THE VOICE

https://youtu.be/A_dDJjddfWo

Who: 17 y.o. local singing sensation Serenity Acre - from THE VOICE What: Throwing out a ceremonial 1st Pitch at the Palm Beach Cardinals opening night When: Friday April 5th - 6pm - prior to Jupiter Hammerheads v Palm Beach Cardinals game A game that features a big booming post-game Fireworks show! Where: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Why: Kick off our Minor League Season with a 1st Pitch from a celebrated local talent!

