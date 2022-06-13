Tortugas' Ruben Ibarra Awarded Florida State League Player of the Week

Daytona Tortugas first baseman Ruben Ibarra

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday, June 13, that Daytona Tortugas 1B Ruben Ibarra has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for Week 10 (June 6-12). The 23-year-old is the second Daytona player to be honored with a weekly award this season, joining RHP Sam Benschoter who was named the circuit's Pitcher of the Week for Week 5 (May 2-8)

Ibarra is the first Tortugas position player to receive a weekly award since SS José Torres was named Low-A Southeast Player of the Week for September 13-19, 2021.

Over the course of the recent six-game homestand against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Ibarra paced all of Minor League Baseball in slugging percentage (1.200), OPS (1.800), and was tied for Minor League-lead in total bases (24) with 1B Sean Bouchard of Triple-A Albuquerque. The right-handed slugger also ranked second in MiLB in batting average (.600), was tied for second in hits (12), and tied for fifth in on-base percentage (.600).

Among his colleagues in the FSL, Ibarra paced the league in batting average (.600), home runs (3), slugging percentage (1.200), OPS (1.800), hits (12), and total bases (24), in addition to being tied for the lead in RBI (10) and extra-base hits (6). The Watsonville, Calif. native was also second in on-base percentage (.600), tied for third in doubles (3), and tied for fourth in runs scored (6).

Entering Tuesday's road series opener against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, Ibarra ranks fourth in the FSL on the season in OPS (.864), in addition to sitting fifth in batting average (.286), seventh in slugging percentage (.486), and 10th in on-base percentage (.378).

Ibarra is in his second professional season after being selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of San José State University.

