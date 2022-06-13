RHP Juan Carela Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

Tampa, Fla. - Earlier today, the Florida State League announced, Tarpons RHP Juan Carela was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 7th - 12th. During that week, Carela pitched Thursday, June 9th tossing six (6.0) innings, giving up one (1) hit, two (2) walks and struck out nine (9) batters.

