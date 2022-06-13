RHP Juan Carela Named FSL Pitcher of the Week
June 13, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release
Tampa, Fla. - Earlier today, the Florida State League announced, Tarpons RHP Juan Carela was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 7th - 12th. During that week, Carela pitched Thursday, June 9th tossing six (6.0) innings, giving up one (1) hit, two (2) walks and struck out nine (9) batters.
Check out the Tampa Tarpons Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from June 13, 2022
- RHP Juan Carela Named FSL Pitcher of the Week - Tampa Tarpons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.