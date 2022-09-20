Tortugas' Josh Hobson Named PBATS Florida State League Athletic Trainer of the Year

Daytona Tortugas Athletic Trainer Josh Hobson (center)

ATLANTA - President Ron Porterfield of the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) announced the winners of the Minor League Athletic Trainers of the Year Awards for the 2022 baseball season on Monday, September 12.

The PBATS Minor League Baseball awards are given annually to one member of each of the 14 leagues in Minor League Baseball. An additional award is given to the Minor League Coordinator of the Year.

"I'm very excited to announce PBATS' 2022 Minor League Athletic Trainers of the Year," Porterfield said. "This very talented group of athletic trainers have truly made an impact in their organizations, at every level, and will continue to do so for years to come. To win an award voted on by your fellow athletic trainers in Minor League Baseball is a fantastic accomplishment for any athletic trainer. We're extremely proud of all of the winners, and they all deserve a huge congratulations from PBATS membership and their respective organizations."

"I also want to recognize the efforts of Frank Neville of the Milwaukee Brewers, who leads the PBATS committee which oversees the voting process for the Minor League Baseball athletic training awards. Their efforts never go unnoticed and are greatly appreciated," added Porterfield.

The Daytona Tortugas' Josh Hobson was recognized as the Florida State League award winner. 2022 was Hobson's sixth season as a full-time athletic trainer in the Cincinnati Reds' organization and his first with the Tortugas. He spent the 2021 season working with the rookie Arizona Complex League Reds. Josh was slated to work at rookie league Billings in 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season. He spent the 2019 season at rookie Greeneville and 2018 at rookie Billings. In 2015, he completed an internship at Billings and in 2016 held a seasonal position at the Reds' Dominican Republic training complex before holding a full-time position there in 2017. Josh graduated in 2015 from the University of Evansville with a bachelor's degree in athletic training and in 2016 from the University of Akron with a master's degree in sports administration. He resides in Courtland, KS.

All 15 winners are eligible for the prestigious Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year award to be voted upon by the full membership of PBATS at the 2022 MLB winter meetings in San Diego, California.

2022 Minor League Athletic Training Award Winners:

Coordinator: Corey Tremble (Detroit Tigers)

International League: Dan Martin (Memphis Redbirds + St. Louis Cardinals)

Pacific Coast League: Carlos Olivas (Round Rock Express + Texas Rangers)

Eastern League: Chris Vick (Erie Seawolves + Detroit Tigers)

Southern League: Matthew Deal (Biloxi Shuckers + Milwaukee Brewers)

Texas League: Jesse Guffey (Tulsa Drillers + Los Angeles Dodgers)

Florida State League: Josh Hobson (Daytona Tortugas + Cincinnati Reds)

California League: Maritza Castro (Lake Elsinore Storm + San Diego Padres)

Carolina League: Jeremy Kneebusch (Kannapolis Cannon + Chicago White Sox)

Midwest League: Brad Groleau (Quad Cities River Bandits + Kansas City Royals)

South Atlantic League: Jonathan Becker (Hudson Valley Renegades + New York Yankees)

Northwest League: Dylan Culwell (Tri-Cities Dust Devils + Los Angeles Angels)

Arizona Complex League: Kazuma Fukuzumi (ACL Royals + Kansas City Royals)

Florida Complex League: Jennifer Bardales (FCL Astros + Houston Astros)

Dominican Summer League: Wilson O. Boada (DSL Pirates + Pittsburgh Pirates)

