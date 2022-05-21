Tortugas-Blue Jays Postponed on Saturday
May 21, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The Daytona Tortugas' scheduled game on Saturday evening against the Dunedin Blue Jays at Jackie Robinson Ballpark has been postponed due to lightning and inclement weather.
As a result, both teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, May 22, with the first pitch of game one slated for 3:30 p.m. ET. Both contests will be seven innings in length. There will be a roughly 30-minute break in between the two games
The gates are set to open at 2:30 p.m., one hour before the first pitch. Fans with tickets to Saturday's postponed game may redeem them at the Tortugas' box office for any ticket (of equal or lesser value) to a Tortugas home game throughout the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Patrons may also redeem their tickets by calling the 'Tugas at (386) 257-3172.
Today's scheduled starting pitcher - RHP Reynardo Cruz (0-0, 6.11 ERA) - is expected to get the ball for Daytona in game one, while RHP Alex Johnson (1-2, 5.29) is slated to take the hill in the nightcap. Saturday's scheduled starter for Dunedin - RHP Nick Frasso (0-0, 0.00) - is projected to get the ball in the lid-lifter. Sunday's probable - RHP Rafael Ohashi (0-1, 3.33) - expects to start the finale
Season ticket and multi-game plans are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.
