Tortugas Back at the Jack July 14 for Weekend "Bonus" Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.- The Daytona Tortugas will stay at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for three additional games against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Class-A Florida State League affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals beginning Friday, July 14. The three-game set, which was moved from Palm Beach to Daytona due to renovations at Palm Beach's home ballpark, will be highlighted by a National Motorcycle Day t-shirt giveaway on Friday and a rally towel giveaway Saturday.

The weekend will open on Friday, July 14 with a Friday Night Happy Hour comes back to the ballpark, too, with special discounts on select draft beers at the concession stands. Also, whether you ride a bobber, chopper, cruiser, or a hog, celebrate National Motorcycle Day with a special Shelldon Motorcycle T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 500 fans. Don't worry, though, you don't have to show up on a bike to get one! The night's festivities will also include pregame live music from Tropical Drifter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. to kick off the series.

Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the park on Saturday, July 15 with a Bark in the Park presented by Nauti Pets and Daytona Dog Beach. For just a $2 Pup Pass in addition to your game ticket, you can enjoy a Tortugas game with your dog! Saturday will also feature a Rally Towel giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. It's the perfect accessory to cheer on your Tortugas! The middle game is also slated to have a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The series comes to a close on Sunday, July 16, with Shelldon's Family Fun Day presented by MOAS and the Central Florida Zoo. All members of the plan receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. We will also celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a free frozen treat for all kids while supplies last.After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The series finale is set for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch.

As a reminder, all existing season ticket packages will be honored for all three games in the series, while all Shelldon's Family Fun Day packages will be honored for Sunday's game.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the first five games of the series. They will open at 4:00 p.m. for the finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, Group Outings, Field of Dreams tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

