Viars' Two-Run Blast in Fourth Gives Threshers the Lead for Good

CLEARWATER, FL - Jordan Viars hit a go-ahead two-run blast in the fourth inning to give the Clearwater Threshers (55-25, 11-4) the lead for good in a 7-2 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals (40-40, 3-12) on Sunday afternoon. The Threshers travel to Fort Myers after the all-star break for a three-game series against the Mighty Mussels.

Cole Moore led off the second inning with a bang, smacking a leadoff home run off Cardinals starter Benjamin Arias to open the scoring for the Threshers. Palm Beach tied it up at one in the fourth with an RBI triple by Michael Curialle.

With one out in the home half of the fourth, Moore singled up the middle for his second hit of the game. Viars sent a two-strike pitch onto the berm in right for a two-run blast that put the Threshers back out in front at 3-1.

Palm Beach got a run on an errant throw in the sixth to cut the Threshers lead down to 3-2. Viars led off the seventh with a single off Palm Beach reliever Augustin Calderon. Cade Fergus walked and moved to second on a fielder's choice by Matt Alifano which resulted in Viars getting thrown out at third. Kliubert Avila reached with a single to load the bases. Troy Schreffler singled up the middle, but the hard liner hit Calderon in the back. One run scored to make it 4-2 but Calderon left the game with an injury.

Calderon was replaced by Luis Gastelum, who allowed a sacrifice fly to William Bergolla to score Alifano from third. Felix Reyes drove in two more on a single to extend the Threshers advantage to 7-2. Wen-Hui Pan struck out five of the final seven batters to secure the 7-2 victory for the Threshers

Oswald Medina allowed one run on two hits in 5.0 innings with three walks and one strikeout. Braeden Fausnaught allowed one unearned run in 1.0 inning with two walks and one strikeout. Seth Nightingale tossed 1.0 scoreless and hitless frame with one strikeout. Pan struck out five in 2.0 scoreless innings with one walk and no hits allowed.

Medina's victory was his first with the Threshers...Pan struck out 12 batters in 5.0 innings against Palm Beach this week...Viars tied his season-high with two RBIs...Schreffler has a hit in each of his last six games...Moore recorded a hit in all four games he played this week with multi-hit games in each of the last two...Avila's single in the seventh was his first hit as a Thresher...Nightingale is on a 7.0-inning scoreless streak...The Threshers travel to Fort Myers for a three-game set against the Mighty Mussels after the All-Star Break on Friday, July ... First pitch is at 12:00 pm EST... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

