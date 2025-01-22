Toronto Throws 36 Shots at the Net But Can't Solve Frankle in 4-1 Loss to Boston

January 22, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

LOWELL, MA - Returning home after 36 days on the road, the Boston Fleet cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Sceptres on Wednesday night at the Tsongas Center. Alina Müller opened the scoring for Boston four minutes into the first period with her first tally of the season, before Emily Brown added to Boston's lead 12 minutes later to give the Fleet a two-goal margin heading into the first intermission. After a scoreless second period, Müller's early third period shot deflected off the ankle of Boston forward Shay Maloney, trickling into the back of the net to give Boston a three-goal cushion. Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull responded with just over five minutes left in the game to pull the Sceptres within two, but Boston sealed the 4-1 win with an empty netter from Megan Keller. Müller finished the game with three points for the Fleet -- her first multi-point game of the season-- tying her career high. Aerin Frankel secured the win for the Fleet with 35 saves on 36 shots, while at the other end of the ice, Kristen Campbell stopped 18 of 21 shots for the Sceptres.

QUOTES

Boston forward Alina Müller on scoring her first goal of the season: "Yeah, it feels good. Took a little longer than I would have hoped it would obviously. I have a lot of support from my teammates and coaches, just staying patient. In the end, I just want to help the team win games."

Boston Head Coach Courtney Kessel on scoring early in the first period: "For us especially, sometimes we struggle to score, and the other team scored first in quite a few of our games that have gone by this year, so it's nice to get the first one. To get on the board really early always helps with momentum."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on what made the game difficult: "Ourselves... I think it was just-- we made some uncharacteristic turnovers, passive D-zone coverage, I think we were our own worst enemy tonight. I don't know if it was really anything that Boston was doing, not taking anything away from them, but it's on us for sure."

Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull on the second period start: "I think our second period start was a lot better than our first period. I think, we were down two, so a little bit desperate to get one in the second. I think we had a few opportunities that we didn't bury - power plays being one of them. I think we had some pretty good chances, as well, where we were just trying to jam the puck past Frankel instead of maybe assessing it a bit more, making more of a patient play."

NOTABLES

The Fleet won a game by a three-goal margin for the first time in the team's history, as they picked up their first regulation win since Dec. 17. The win was also their third straight at Tsongas Center, where they're won three of four games played this season.

With tonight's victory, Boston extends their point streak to five games, earning nine points during the stretch. Their previous four games were all decided in extra time.

Alina Müller recorded her second-career three-point game (1G, 2A) and her first multi-point game of the season, after recording just one assist through her first nine games. Her first goal of the season and her first assist of the game both came in the first frame, marking the first time the Fleet forward has recorded multiple points in the same period. Müller's first three-point game also came against Toronto, when she recorded three assists in a 3-2 victory for her team on Jan. 17, 2024.

Aerin Frankel recorded her third consecutive win - and fifth of the season - between the pipes for the Fleet. She now leads the league in minutes played this season, with 547:58 through nine starts.

Frankel's 35 saves are the second-highest mark for the goaltender this season, surpassed only by her 38 saves in the Fleet's season opener, which also came against Toronto.

Boston blueliner Megan Keller's empty net goal gives her nine points on the season (3G, 6A), moving her into a tie for sixth place in scoring in the PWHL and second among all defenders.

The Fleet found the back of the net twice in the first period for the second time this season. The first time came on Dec. 8 in a 4-2 win against New York.

Toronto has outshot their opponents in six consecutive games, despite only picking up two wins within this stretch.

Emily Brown scored her first goal of the season for the Fleet and her first-ever PWHL game-winning goal. Brown now has two career PWHL goals, both of which have been scored against Toronto, with the first coming in a 2-1 Boston win on April 18, 2024.

Hannah Brandt recorded her first multi-point game of the season and second multi-assist contest of her PWHL career. With four helpers on the season, Brandt, who has recorded assists in back-to-back games for the Fleet, now sits tied for second among Fleet players in the category.

Blayre Turnbull netted her third goal of the season, matching her regular-season goal total from last year. The Sceptres captain now has goals in back-to-back games.

Sidney Morin recorded her second assist of the season and has three points in her last two games, following a two-goal performance in Ottawa on Jan. 11. She now sits second among Fleet defenders in points with four (2G, 2A).

Toronto defender Kali Flanagan, from Burlington, MA, has recorded points in back-to-back games against Boston.

Jesse Compher recorded her third assist of the season and now sits fourth among Sceptres players in both assists and points (6). Her six points moves her past her point total from the 2024 regular season where she recorded five (1G, 4A) in 24 games played.

Shay Maloney tallied her second goal of the season for Boston, and her first PWHL career point against Toronto. Her plus-2 mark in the game was a career-high for the forward, who leads the Fleet with a plus-4 rating on the season.

Lexie Adzija recorded her second assist of the season - both helpers for the Boston forward have come against the Sceptres.

Sceptres forward Sarah Nurse recorded six shots on goal, the most of all skaters in the game. Müller fired a season-high five shots on net, leading all Fleet players in the category.

Jill Saulnier made her debut in a Fleet uniform and recorded 6:25 time on ice with a plus-1 rating after being acquired in a trade from New York on Tuesday.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Toronto 0 0 1 - 1

Boston 2 0 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Boston, Müller 1 (Brandt), 4:27. 2, Boston, Brown 1 (Müller, Morin), 17:48. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Pejsova Bos (holding), 6:41; Turnbull Tor (cross checking), 10:11; Fast Tor (roughing), 12:38; Saulnier Bos (roughing), 12:38; Schafzahl Bos (tripping), 15:14.

3rd Period-3, Boston, Maloney 2 (Müller), 0:58. 4, Toronto, Turnbull 3 (Flanagan, Compher), 14:50. 5, Boston, Keller 3 (Pejsova, Brandt), 19:46 (EN). Penalties-Pelkey Bos (delay of game), 4:15.

Shots on Goal-Toronto 8-13-15-36. Boston 9-4-9-22.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 0 / 4; Boston 0 / 2.

Goalies-Toronto, Campbell 2-5-1-0 (21 shots-18 saves). Boston, Frankel 5-3-1-0 (36 shots-35 saves).

Attendance: 3,951

THREE STARS

Alina Müller (BOS) 1G, 2A

Aerin Frankel (BOS) 35/36 SV

Blayre Turnbull (TOR) 1G

STANDINGS

Boston (3-2-2-4) - 15 PTS - 5th Place

Toronto (3-0-2-6) - 11 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Toronto: Saturday, January 25 vs. New York at 2:00 p.m. ET

Boston: Sunday, January 26 at Minnesota at 2:00 p.m. CT

