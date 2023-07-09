Toronto Marlies Sign Josiah Slavin

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Josiah Slavin to a one-year AHL contract.

Slavin, 24, split this past season between the Rockford IceHogs and the San Diego Gulls. With the Gulls, he recorded four goals and three assists in 16 games. Through three seasons with Rockford, Slavin appeared in 115 games, registering 24 goals and 26 assists. The Erie, Colorado native was selected in the seventh round (193rd overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2022-23 Maple Leafs roster featured 10 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Kyle Clifford, Pontus Holmberg, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves, Joseph Woll.

