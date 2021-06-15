Toronto Marlies Sign Forwards Ryan Chyzowski and Antti Suomela

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forwards Ryan Chyzowski to a two-year AHL contract and Antti Suomela to a one-year AHL contract.

Chyzowski, 21, skated in 23 games for the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), recording 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) while serving as captain this past season. Through six seasons with Medicine Hat, Chyzowski recorded 217 points (98 goals, 119 assists) in 280 games. The Kamloops, BC native set career highs in all statistical categories in the 2019-20 season and was ranked 10th in the WHL in goals (34). He also collected 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 19 WHL playoff games.

Suomela, 27, split this past AHL season between the Toronto Marlies and the San Jose Barracuda, appearing in 17 games and recording eight points (one goal, seven assists). He also skated in four games with the San Jose Sharks. Prior to the beginning of the 2020-21 AHL season, the Espoo, Finland native appeared in 10 games for HIFK (Liiga) and registered two goals and three assists. Suomela has collected 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) through 51 career NHL games, all with San Jose. He has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 78 career AHL games and one assist in two Calder Cup playoff games.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of the 2020-21 regular season featured nine players who were developed with the Marlies (Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Mac Hollowell, Zach Hyman, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Rasmus Sandin).

