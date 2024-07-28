Toronto Marlies Sign Alex Nylander

July 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year AHL contract.

Nylander, 26, recorded 11 goals and four assists in 23 games with the Columbus BlueJackets in the 2023-24 season after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins.He also appeared in 43 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL),registering 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists). In 121 career NHL games, the Calgary native has collected 49 points (25 goals, 24 assists) split between Columbus, Pittsburgh, Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres. The 6'1, 192-pound forward has skated in 330 career AHL games, collecting 94 goals and 116 assists through six seasons. Nylander was originally selected by the Sabres in the first round (8th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Internationally, he represented Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships, capturing a silver medal.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 82 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2024

Toronto Marlies Sign Alex Nylander - Toronto Marlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.