Toronto FC Loan Brandon Servania to Toronto FC II

August 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has loaned midfielder Brandon Servania to Toronto FC II ahead of tonight's match against Atlanta United 2 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will be available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Toronto FC retains the right to recall the player at any time during the MLS regular season.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC loan midfielder Brandon Servania to Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro.

