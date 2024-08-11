Toronto FC Loan Brandon Servania to Toronto FC II
August 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has loaned midfielder Brandon Servania to Toronto FC II ahead of tonight's match against Atlanta United 2 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will be available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Toronto FC retains the right to recall the player at any time during the MLS regular season.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC loan midfielder Brandon Servania to Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro.
