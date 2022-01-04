Toronto Blue Jays Sign Gosuke Katoh to Minor League Deal with Spring Training Invite

Today the Toronto Blue Jays announced that UTL Gosuke Katoh signed a Minor League contract with an invitation to 2022 Major League Spring Training.

Katoh was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 2nd round, 66th overall, in the 2013 Draft and made his professional debut that season with the Gulf Coast League Yankees.

The San Diego, CA native made his Triple-A debut in 2019 with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, splitting the season with Double-A Trenton. Katoh hit .279 in 83 games with the RailRiders that season, hitting 11 home runs and driving in 39 RBIs.

Last season, Katoh appeared in 114 games for the El Paso Chihuahuas where he posted a .306 batting average with eight homers and 42 RBIs. It marked his highest batting average since turning pro on 2013 (.310). Overall, Katoh has batted .294 in 197 Triple-A games that past two seasons.

The veteran has appeared in a total of 763 Minor League games over eight seasons. Katoh joins former teammate Kellin Deglan among the players signed this offseason with an invitation to Spring Training for the Blue Jays.

