Toronto at Hamilton - Week 7
Published on July 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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The Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Toronto Argonauts in week 7 action of the 2026 CFL season.
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 18, 2026
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