Tormenta FC Signs Forward Niall Reid-Stephen

January 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Niall Reid-Stephen with Appalachian FC

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announced today the signing of forward Niall Reid-Stephen, pending league and federation approval. The 6'0" forward joins South Georgia ahead of its seventh professional season, bringing valuable experience from the Barbados National Team.

"We're pleased to add a dynamic and versatile player like Niall to our frontline," said Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron. "He can operate central and wide, a profile we're keen to add to our squad. Niall has found his best form for his national team, and we're hopeful he can start showing consistency in our framework. We enjoy his ability to beat players and hope our fans will, too."

The forward played at Chicago State University in 2021-2022, scoring four goals in 15 appearances, before transferring to Florida Gulf Coast University in 2023. Internationally, Reid-Stephen earned his first senior cap for Barbados on September 30, 2018, in a friendly match against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Since then, he has made 20 appearances and scored nine goals for the Bajan Tridents.

In 2024, Reid-Stephen joined Appalachian FC in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), where he scored two goals in their semifinal match to secure a win and advance to the conference championship match. After the 2024 NPSL playoffs, Reid signed with Asheville City SC of USL League Two. He made an immediate impact by helping the team to a dominant 4-0 victory in the conference quarterfinals, securing a spot in the national semifinals.

Reid-Stephen joins Tormenta FC ahead of its seventh season of professional play, kicking off on Saturday, March 8, at Tormenta Stadium.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster (8):

Goalkeeper (2): Sam Jones, Austin Pack

Defenders (2): Gabriel Alves, Callum Stretch

Midfielders: (2): Conor Doyle, Mason Tunbridge

Forwards: (2): Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas

