Tormenta FC Signs Defender Jackson Kasanzu

January 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Defender Jackson Kasanzu with San Diego Loyal SC

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is excited to announce the signing of defender Jackson Kasanzu to its USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. The 6'2" Tanzanian center-back joins Tormenta FC in 2025 after an impressive start to his career in USL League Two and USL Championship.

"Jackson is a strong addition to our defense, bringing aerial ability and athleticism to help us be more aggressive," Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron said. "He showed great promise at San Diego Loyal and has endured some hardship since. Our job is to help Jackson get back to his best in our environment and help launch him back to the level his potential deserves."

Kasanzu began with USL League Two side AFC Ann Arbor in 2022, where he made nine regular-season appearances and totaled 640 minutes of play. His performance earned him a professional contract with USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC in August 2022. During his time with San Diego, Kasanzu made 19 appearances and scored two goals, helping the team reach the playoffs in 2022.

Kasanzu's addition strengthens Tormenta FC's defensive line ahead of the 2025 season, which kicks off on Saturday, March 8, at Tormenta Stadium against the Richmond Kickers.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster (9):

Goalkeeper (2): Sam Jones, Austin Pack

Defenders (3): Gabriel Alves, Jackson Kasanzu, Callum Stretch

Midfielders: (2): Conor Doyle, Mason Tunbridge

Forwards: (2): Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas

