Tormenta FC Signs Defender Oscar Jimenez and Forward Yaniv Bazini, Re-Signs Three Academy Talents

March 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Yaniv Bazini with the University of Vermont

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC continues to build a competitive roster for the 2025 USL League One season, which kicks off Friday, March 7, at Tormenta Stadium. Today, Tormenta FC announced the signings of veteran USL Championship defender Oscar Jimenez and 2024 NCAA champion forward Yaniv Bazini. Additionally, Tormenta FC continues its commitment to youth development with the re-signings of midfielder Dodge Brooks, defender Shafer Gottlieb and forward Liam Healy.

Jimenez and Bazini Add Proven Talent Jimenez, a seasoned veteran player, brings experience and leadership to the squad after nine seasons in the USL Championship. Hailing from Mount Vernon, Washington, Jimenez played collegiately for Western Washington University, where he tied the school record with 22 career assists over 72 matches. Since entering the professional ranks in 2015, the left-back's most notable tenure was with Louisville City FC from 2017 to 2023, where he became the club's career assist leader with 32 assists and contributed to back-to-back USL Championship titles in 2017 and 2018. In 2024, Jimenez signed with Memphis 901 FC, making 21 appearances.

"Oscar is an excellent outside back and a great character to have in any squad," said Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron. "To play 150 plus games for an organization like Louisville, you must have quality and good character, and we will look to lean on both characteristics this season. In our chats, it became evident that we share a vision of how a USL team can express themselves on the field and the environment that must be created to do so. Our up-and-coming defenders can learn from Oscar, and our forwards will enjoy the supply he'll help provide."

Bazini, a prolific goal scorer from Beit Hanan, Israel, joins Tormenta FC following a standout college career at the University of Vermont. Bazini began his collegiate journey in 2021 with a scholarship to play Division I soccer at North Carolina State University. There, he played 16 matches, starting eight, and recorded two goals and two assists. Bazini later transferred to the University of Vermont, where he led the team by scoring 14 regular season goals in 2024, showcasing himself as one of the top scorers in the country. He then played an instrumental role in Vermont's first-ever NCAA Championship by scoring six goals throughout their postseason run.

"Yaniv brings a winning mentality and a new dynamic to our forward line," Cameron commented. "We have an out-and-out striker and some out-and-out wingers, but for the journey ahead, we need a few players who can operate anywhere across the front three, and Bazini can do just that. He scores in big moments and rises to the occasion, as evidenced by his title charge with Vermont this past fall. Our club is excited to help launch his professional career in the U.S."

Tormenta FC Academy Pipeline Produces Next Generation

As the only club in the region offering MLS NEXT and USL Academy teams, Tormenta FC remains committed to developing top talent and creating a clear pathway to the professional ranks. Gottlieb, Healy and Brooks return to Tormenta FC's League One squad after signing their first professional Academy contracts with the club in 2024.

"It's been a privilege to witness the continued growth of Shafer, Liam, and Dodge within our professional environment," Cameron said about the trio. "Their dedication and integration into the first team exemplify the success of our Academy pathway, and we're excited to bring them back on for the 2025 season."

All three players have significantly contributed to the club's MLS NEXT and USL Academy programs. A Savannah native and TFC Academy member for 12 years, Gottlieb has been with the club since its inception. Gottlieb was named in the 2023 USL Academy Cup Boys Best XI and was chosen to compete in the 2022 MLS NEXT Fest Best of U16 Showcase as one of the nation's top rising talents. A Hilton Head native, Healy has spent 10 years developing with the Tormenta Academy and attends Hilton Head Christian School, set to graduate in May 2025. Also a Savannah native, Brooks has been with the Tormenta FC Academy for 12 years. His impressive performances include featuring in the U17 MLS NEXT Fest Best of Game in 2022.

The new season starts with a highly-anticipated home opener on Friday, March 7, against the Richmond Kickers at Tormenta Stadium. The league's first matchup of 2025 will spotlight Statesboro, GA, and fans won't want to miss this featured match. Tickets for Tormenta FC's 2025 season are available now.

