Greenville Triumph Announces 2025 Theme Nights

March 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - The 2025 Greenville Triumph season is here with a thrilling lineup of theme nights, giveaways, and unforgettable fan experiences! From new kits to summer fun and retro vibes, there's something for everyone this season. Mark your calendars and join us for a fantastic year of soccer! Check out our Theme Night's page.

March 8 (Westchester) - Kit Night

The season kicks off with a bang as Triumph fans have the chance to win brand-new team kits! Kit Night not only builds excitement for the home opener but also gives fans a perfect opportunity to upgrade their Triumph gear for the season. Be there for the start of an unforgettable year and secure your spot for this must-attend match!

May 17 (AV Alta) - Kick Off to Summer

With schools in the Upstate wrapping up for the year, what better way to welcome summer than with a Greenville Triumph match? Kick Off to Summer will highlight soccer as the go-to summer activity and set the stage for upcoming home games. The event is expected to align with a Greenville Liberty match on May 16, creating an action-packed weekend of soccer excitement you won't want to miss!

June 21 (Chattanooga) - Fan Appreciation Night

A new way to reward fans! Instead of individual section giveaways, attendees will receive scratch-off cards at the main gates, with a chance to win prizes from Triumph partners stationed along the concourse. Fans can also win up to $35 off their merch order in-stadium.

June 28 (Miami) & July 26 (Naples) - Jägermeister Mini-Series

The Jägermeister Mini-Series will feature exciting matchups against USL Championship club, Miami and League One newcomers, Naples FC, with consistent programming across both games. To make these matchups even more exciting, special ticket packages will be on sale to enhance the fan experience.

July 20 (Richmond) - Christmas in July

Midseason festivities bring holiday cheer with a summer twist! Christmas in July will feature themed promotions and "holiday" deals leading up to the match. This fun and festive night is sure to be a fan favorite.

August 23 (Texoma) - Superhero Night

This event is all about celebrating your favorite heroes! With only one home match in August, all eyes will be on Superhero Night, making it a can't-miss game with special surprises for fans of all kinds.

September 13 & October 18 (Tormenta) - Peach Derby Mini-Series

The Peach Derby returns with two exciting matchups against Tormenta FC. Both games will feature 500 rally towel giveaways and an electric atmosphere, so come out and "sink your teeth" into the action as this rivalry ripens! Plus, enjoy exclusive specialty merchandise to commemorate the night.

October 11 (Union Omaha) - 80s Retro Night

A fan-favorite theme returns with a totally rad 80s twist! Placed toward the end of the season, Retro Night gives fans another reason to get excited before the playoffs. Expect nostalgic music, throwback jerseys, and plenty of 80s fun.

Don't Miss Out!

With an incredible lineup of theme nights, giveaways, and mini-series events, there's never been a better time to be a Triumph fan. Secure your tickets early and be part of the action all season long!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.