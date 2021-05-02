Top Red Sox Prospect Highlights 2021 Sea Dogs Roster

PORTLAND, MAINE - The Portland Sea Dogs in conjunction with the Boston Red Sox have announced the 2021 Preliminary Roster. Opening Day is Tuesday, May 4th against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Northeast League Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) at Hadlock Field.

The 2021 roster features four of Baseball America's Top-30 Red Sox prospects including the top overall prospect Triston Casas. The remaining prospects include right-handed pitcher Thaddeus Ward (#10), outfielder Jeisson Rosario (#20) and right-handed pitcher Andrew Politi (#27).

Casas, 21, was selected 26th overall by the Red Sox in the 2018 MLB Draft out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida. A South Atlantic League All-Star in 2019, Casas blasted 20 home runs with Greenville and Salem and drove home 81 runs. He is also ranked as #37 overall prospect in Minor League Baseball by MLB.com.

Catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and outfielder Jeisson Rosario are both on Boston's 40-man roster.

Nine players return to Portland from past seasons: Pitchers Kutter Crawford, Durbin Feltman, Matthew Kent, Adam Lau, Dominic LoBrutto, Denyi Reyes and Zach Schellenger and infielder Jeremy Rivera.

Adames, Baldwin, Casas, Castellanos, De Jesus, Fitzgerald, German, Hernandez, Martinez, Politi, Rosario, Ward and Winckowski are all set to make their Double-A debuts.

Breakdown by how acquired: 12 players drafted by the Red Sox, four players signed as minor league free agents by Boston and six players acquired in trades.

PITCHERS: Jose Adames, Kutter Crawford, Enmanuel De Jesus, Durbin Feltman, Frank German, Zack Kelly, Matthew Kent, Dominic LoBrutto, Joan Martinez, Tyler Olson, Andrew Politi, Denyi Reyes, Zach Schellenger, Thaddeus Ward, Josh Winckowski

CATCHERS: Roldani Baldwin, Ronaldo Hernandez, Jhonny Pereda

INFIELDERS: Triston Casas, Ryan Fitzgerald, Jack Lopez, Tanner Nishioka, Jeremy Rivera, Grant Williams

OUTFIELDERS: Pedro Castellanos, Joey Meneses, Johan Mieses, Jeisson Rosario

Manager Corey Wimberly begins his first year as Portland Manager, after spending last year with High-A Salem. Wimberly is joined by Pitching Coach Lance Carter (1st year), Hitting Coach Lance Zawadzki (1st year), Coach Ako Thomas (1st year), Trainer Scott Gallon (4th year) and Strength Coach Jeffrey Dolan (1st year).

The Sea Dogs open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:00pm against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Hadlock Field. Tickets for May Sea Dogs' games are available and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 2, 2021

