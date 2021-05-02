New York Yankees Announce Somerset Patriots 2021 Break Camp Roster

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, have announced the team's 29-man Break Camp Roster for the 2021 season.

Two of Baseball America's top 10 Yankees prospects, RHP Luis Gil (#4) and OF Estevan Florial (#10), are slated to start the season in Somerset. Both players are on New York's 40-man roster, with Florial being the lone Patriot with service time at the major league level.

The hard-throwing Gil highlights the pitching staff of talented young arms. He spent the majority of his 2019 season at Low-A Charleston, where he was named a Mid-Season All-Star in the South Atlantic League.

Florial made his major league debut on 8/28/20 in game one of a doubleheader against the New York Mets. After the 2019 season, Florial was named the "fastest baserunner" among Yankees farmhands by Baseball America. He carries 11 days of major league service time into this season.

RHP Glenn Otto, the number 28 ranked prospect in the organization according to MLB.com, played for Surprise in the Arizona Fall League in 2019, going 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA (24.0 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 13 BB, 26 K, 2 HR) in six starts. He tied for the AFL lead in wins and ranked fourth in ERA (min. 20.0 IP).

The roster includes three New Jersey natives- RHP Ron Marinaccio, RHP Shawn Semple, and INF Brandon Wagner, an Immaculata High School graduate.

INF Hoy Jun Park becomes the first South Korean born player in Patriots history. In 2019, Park ranked fifth with a .363 OBP (min. 400 PA) among Eastern League hitters. When he initially signed with the Yankees as an international free agent, he was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 13 prospect for the 2014 international signing period.

INF Dermis Garcia led the Florida State League with 17 home runs in 2019. He earned FSL Mid-Season and Postseason All-Star honors. Garcia was ranked by MLB.com as the top prospect for the 2014 international signing period.

The Patriots debut as the Yankees Double-A Affiliate on Tuesday, May 4th at TD Bank Ballpark with a 7:05 pm game versus the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals).

