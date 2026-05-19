Top Plays from Week 1
Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
Week 1 of Season 30 is complete
Take another look at the top plays!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 19, 2026
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Ashten Prechtel - Golden State Valkyries
- A'ja Wilson Earns 29th Western Conference Player of the Week Honor - Las Vegas Aces
- Breanna Stewart Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - New York Liberty
- Dallas Wings Partner with Belk - Dallas Wings
- Sky Display Never-Quit Attitude in Opening Road Trip - Chicago Sky
- Fever to Play First-Ever Game vs Expansion Fire - Indiana Fever
- Sun Drops 83-82 Thriller to Portland - Connecticut Sun
- Wings Even Record after Pulling away from Washington - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.