Top Performances of 2021, No. 2: Martin Mashes Pair of Homers

In just his third Triple-A game after being promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Sept. 20, Mason Martin launched two home runs and drove in four runs to lift the Indians to a 9-8 win at Omaha.

It was Martin's ninth career two-home run game, fourth of the season and first in Triple-A. In eight games with Indianapolis to round out the 2021 campaign, he drove in six runs on three homers.

Martin, rated as Pittsburgh's No. 17 prospect by MLB Pipeline, led Pirates minor leaguers with 25 home runs, 56 extra-base hits and 81 RBI, and tied for first with 29 doubles between levels. Since 2019, he ranks first among all minor league sluggers with 210 RBI, 127 extra-base hits and 480 total bases, and is second with 60 home runs.

Martin's two-homer game comes in at No. 2 in the Indians Top Performances of 2021 countdown. The No. 1 performance will be announced Dec. 22.

