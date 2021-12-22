Top Performances of 2021, No. 1: Bethancourt Sets Career Best

Christian Bethancourt capped off his 2021 Indianapolis Indians MVP season with a career-best performance, launching a pair of home runs with five RBI in a 17-12 win over Omaha on Sept. 26.

In a five-run fourth inning that extended the Indians lead to 13-7, Bethancourt belted a two-run shot for the second of three Indians home runs in the frame. He scored the final Indians run in the eighth inning with a solo homer.

Bethancourt's five RBI coming via his two home runs and two-run single set a new high in his 13-year professional baseball career. His pair of home runs was his fourth two-homer game.

