Top Mariners Draft Picks Debut in Everett

July 11, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EVERETT, Wash.-Three Seattle Mariners early-round choices from the 2019 draft will take the mound for the Everett AquaSox during the three-game series from July 11-13, including the professional debuts for first-round pick George Kirby and second-round pick Brandon Williamson.

Fourth-round pick Tim Elliott will pitch the opening game against division rival Vancouver on Thursday, July 11. Elliott, a right-hander from the University of Georgia, has put up a 2.79 ERA in 9.2 previous innings for the Frogs this season.

Williamson will follow on Friday, making his first appearance since being drafted in the second round by the Mariners out of Texas Christian University. The 6¡¯6 lefty from Fairmont, Minnesota notched 89 strikeouts in 77 ¨÷ innings this season for TCU.

Kirby will start in the final game of the series on Saturday, making his highly-anticipated debut since being drafted 20th overall by the Mariners out of Elon University in North Carolina. Regarded as one of the top control pitchers in the draft, Kirby only walked six batters in 88 innings while striking out 107, good enough to lead the entire country in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.