Top Level Women's Fastpitch Softball Team Coming to the Duck Pond in 2024

The Madison Mallards are excited to announce the establishment of Madison Softball, a team that will play in the new Northwoods League Softball (NWLS) summer collegiate league at Warner Park starting in 2024. The groundbreaking league will be the first ever to showcase the best female collegiate softball players from across the country in an atmosphere similar to a Mallards game.

A "Name Your Team" contest is now open for submissions from fans to submit creative ideas for the team's name and will run through February 1st.

The Inaugural NWLS season will feature 3 other teams, including La Crosse, Wisconsin; Mankato, Minnesota; and Minot, North Dakota. Madison Softball will open its 42-game season in La Crosse on June 15th, with their first home game on Sunday, June 16th at 6:05pm against La Crosse. The team will play a total of 21 home games, with each game lasting 7 innings.

The addition of a softball team will require stadium improvements to be made at Warner Park, including the installation of an artificial turf infield, a portable mound and a state-of-the-art movable outfield fence. The Mallards and the City of Madison are currently discussing a modification to their Use Agreement to allow for the improvements, the majority of which would be funded by the Mallards and donated to the City, upon City approval.

Each team roster will be comprised of sixteen players and a nationwide search is currently underway to find the first Head Coach for the team. Players and coaches interested in being part of the team can email madisonsoftballinfo@gmail.com. Video of each game will be streamed online for free.

"To be able to bring a groundbreaking women's summer collegiate softball team to the best womens sports town in America is such an honor." said Madison Softball General Manager, Samantha Rubin. "Our top priority is to connect with the Madison softball community and provide support in any way that we can. As a high school softball player from Florida, I would have loved to see something like this in my hometown- something to aspire to be!"

"What an exciting opportunity for softball in the state of Wisconsin." said University of Wisconsin-Madison Head Softball Coach, Yvette Healy. "We've had a lot of Badgers play in summer collegiate softball leagues in the last few years, flying all the way to Florida to see great competition over the summer. Bringing a collegiate softball league to Madison will open so many doors to Wisconsin softball student-athletes, allowing them to train and play in front of their friends and families. I can't think of a prettier, more ideal location for summer softball than Madison, Wisconsin."

The Madison Softball 2024 schedule can be found here. Group outings, season ticket packages, and eight ticket flex plans are now available by calling the Madison Softball office at 608-246-4277. Fans can reserve their season tickets now for only $50.

For more information on Madison Softball, visit madisonsoftball.com.

