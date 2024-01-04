Mankato Softball Announces Inaugural Season Schedule

January 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Mankato, MN - The Mankato softball team is thrilled to announce its inaugural season schedule for 2024. The team's exciting lineup features 42 games, split evenly between home and road matchups, with 12 double headers scheduled throughout the season.

"We're incredibly excited to unveil our inaugural season schedule," said Caleb Chapman, general manager of the Mankato softball team. "This season promises to be action-packed, with thrilling games both at home and on the road."

The Mankato softball team's schedule includes 21 home games and 21 road games, with six double headers scheduled to take place at home and six on the road. Game times for Sunday games and weekday double headers will be at 5:35 pm, providing fans with the perfect opportunity to enjoy an evening of softball. Additionally, single games from Monday through Saturday will commence at 6:35 pm, with the exception of Monday, July 22nd, when the game will start at 5:00 pm.

"We've carefully crafted our schedule to offer a fantastic experience for our fans," added Caleb. "Our Monday, July 22nd game is a must-see event, with a special 5:05 pm start time and post-game festivities that you won't want to miss."

The season kicks off with an exciting Father's Day double header against Minot on June 16th, setting the stage for an exhilarating start to the season. The Mankato softball team's home finale is scheduled for August 7th against La Crosse, providing fans with an opportunity to show their support as the team wraps up its home games. The season concludes with a road game against La Crosse on August 8th, marking the end of what promises to be an unforgettable inaugural season.

"We can't wait to see the Mankato community come out to support us throughout the season," concluded Caleb. "With an incredible lineup of games and special events, this is a season you won't want to miss."

For more information on the Mankato softball team and to view the full schedule, visit https://northwoodsleague.com/mankato-softball/

