Top 5 Ottawa RedBlacks Plays from 2025

Published on January 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







The Ottawa REDBLACKS delivered some unforgettable moments in 2025! From clutch comeback heroics to jaw-dropping big plays, we're counting down the Top 5 plays from the REDBLACKS' 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.