Top 20 Canadian Draft Prospects for 2025: CFL
April 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Marshall Ferguson analyzes the final rankings from the CFL Scouting Bureau ahead of the 2025 CFL Draft. Discover which prospects have risen, who has fallen, and what it means for teams on draft day.
Canadian Football League Statistics
