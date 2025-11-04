Top 10 WNBA Assists of 2025: No. 7 Rickea Jackson to Dearica Hamby
Published on November 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
THROUGH THE LEGS FOR THE DIME
Rickea Jackson delivers the sneaky pass to Dearica Hamby through traffic!
Certified magic at No. 7. #WNBAAssistsWeek
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 4, 2025
- Golden State Community Foundation Surpasses $50 Million in Cumulative Impact - Golden State Valkyries
- Toronto Tempo Name Sandy Brondello as Inaugural Head Coach - Toronto Tempo
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories
- Sparks Announce $150M Investment in State-Of-The-Art Practice Facility
- Kelsey Plum Voted 2025 AP All-WNBA Second Team
- Sparks Conclude Strong Season at Home
- Sparks Send Mercury into Retrograde, Playoff Hopes Dashed After Valkyries Collapse
- Allemand Propels Soaring Sparks over Wings