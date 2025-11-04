Top 10 WNBA Assists of 2025: No. 7 Rickea Jackson to Dearica Hamby

Published on November 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







THROUGH THE LEGS FOR THE DIME

Rickea Jackson delivers the sneaky pass to Dearica Hamby through traffic!

Certified magic at No. 7. #WNBAAssistsWeek







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.