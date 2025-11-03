Top 10 WNBA Assists of 2025: No. 10 Angel Reese

Published on November 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







We're counting down the top 10 assists of the 2025 season!

At No. 10, Angel Reese goes over the head for the dime to Elizabeth Williams.

#WNBAAssistsWeek







