Top 10 Viral Moments: No. 5
Published on December 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Bam was NOT ready for that championship aroma
Our #5 most viral moment of the year is one of A'ja Wilson's many gems after winning her 3rd title.
