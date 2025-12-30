Top 10 Viral Moments: No. 2

Published on December 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







Monica Wright back with the Sparks? Sounds about right

That's why Sanaa Lathan's cameo comes in at #2 on our most viral moments of the year!







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 30, 2025

Connecticut Sun Celebrate the Holidays by Giving Back - Connecticut Sun

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.