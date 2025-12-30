Top 10 Viral Moments: No. 2
Published on December 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
Monica Wright back with the Sparks? Sounds about right
That's why Sanaa Lathan's cameo comes in at #2 on our most viral moments of the year!
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 30, 2025
- Connecticut Sun Celebrate the Holidays by Giving Back - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories
- Sparks Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff
- Sparks Announce $150M Investment in State-Of-The-Art Practice Facility
- Kelsey Plum Voted 2025 AP All-WNBA Second Team
- Sparks Conclude Strong Season at Home
- Sparks Send Mercury into Retrograde, Playoff Hopes Dashed After Valkyries Collapse